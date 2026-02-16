German tech found in Russian Shahed drones

Report says Russian shahed drones still use German electronics.

Electronic parts produced by German companies are continuing to appear in Russian military drones used in Ukraine, despite European Union sanctions imposed after Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

An investigation by Deutsche Welle, citing Ukrainian military intelligence, details the scale of the issue and raises questions about how the components are reaching Russia.

Components identified

According to Deutsche Welle on February 13, German-made transistors and other electronic parts have been identified in multiple versions of Russia’s “Geran” drones, the Russian designation for Iranian-designed Shahed UAVs.

The issue resurfaced in January 2026 during analysis of a newer jet-powered variant, the Geran-5. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) later published findings on its War&Sanctions portal, documenting foreign-made components recovered from dismantled Russian weapons.

HUR data cited by Deutsche Welle indicates that 137 German-manufactured components have been recorded in Russian military equipment. More than half were found in drones, with others identified in missiles, radar systems, military vehicles and helicopters.

Major manufacturers

The most frequently identified parts are transistors, with around 50 different types documented. Other components include pumps, inductors, generators, capacitors, transformers and batteries.

Infineon Technologies, based in Bavaria, accounts for 58 of the 137 German-made components listed by HUR, most of them transistors used in UAVs, Deutsche Welle reported.

Additional parts were traced to EPCOS AG, now TDK Electronics, Würth Elektronik and Pierburg, a Rheinmetall subsidiary.

Bosch components, including a push-button switch and a fuel pump, were also identified in certain drone models.

Ukrainian intelligence estimates that each Geran-series drone contains between eight and twelve German-made transistors. HUR previously said Russia planned to produce 40,000 Geran-2 drones in 2025, implying that hundreds of thousands of such components could be required annually.

Supply routes questioned

A HUR representative told Deutsche Welle that Russian manufacturers often leave original markings on the parts, suggesting systematic procurement.

“Infineon transistors are used in a wide range of household appliances and general-purpose goods, so, apparently, there are no problems purchasing them in the required quantities,” the representative said.

HUR believes many components are acquired in Germany through intermediary companies, then routed through third countries or smuggling channels.

However, sanctions expert Professor Viktor Winkler told Deutsche Welle he suspects direct criminal intermediaries inside Germany may be involved.

“My assumption is that this is not about a third country or indirect supply routes, but rather about an extremely criminal direct connection,” he said.

Broader dependence

In a separate report published February 9, Frontelligence Insight and the analytical group Dallas found that Russia’s artillery production at Plant No. 9 in Yekaterinburg relies heavily on high-precision machinery from Western Europe and Taiwan.

The report concluded that “nearly all critical stages of manufacturing at Plant No. 9… still rely on high-precision industrial equipment from Europe and East Asia,” underscoring Russia’s continued dependence on foreign technology.

Sources: Deutsche Welle, Ukraine Defense Intelligence (HUR), Frontelligence Insight