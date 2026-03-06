Huge loss for US Army: $500m missile defense radar obliterated in Iranian strike

The conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran has begun to spread across the Middle East

Others are reading now

Military bases and strategic installations increasingly coming under attack.

Iranian forces have launched waves of missiles and drones targeting American assets across the region.

One of those strikes appears to have hit a critical piece of US military infrastructure.

Radar system destroyed

Iranian forces reportedly destroyed a US early-warning radar system stationed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan.

According to reports cited by CNN, the system — valued at roughly $500 million — was hit during the first days of Iranian retaliation following US-Israeli airstrikes.

Also read

Satellite images show large impact craters at the site, suggesting the radar installation was struck multiple times.

Key defense component

The destroyed radar is believed to be an AN/TPY-2, a crucial element of the US THAAD missile defense system.

The system plays a key role in detecting ballistic missiles and guiding interceptors toward incoming threats.

Without the radar’s high-precision tracking capabilities, missile defense launchers lose much of their ability to detect and intercept targets.

Limited systems

THAAD batteries are relatively scarce. The United States currently operates eight systems worldwide, while the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia each operate additional batteries.

Also read

Because of this limited number, the loss of one radar system could significantly affect regional missile defense coverage.

Wider retaliation

The strike is part of a broader Iranian response to US and Israeli air operations.

Iran has launched attacks on multiple American-linked sites across the region, including bases in Jordan, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Military analysts say targeting radar systems could be a deliberate strategy aimed at weakening air defenses ahead of further missile or drone strikes.

Source: CNN, WP.