Kremlin quiet as Putin reemerges after 13-day gap

Speculation about Vladimir Putin’s health has circulated both inside and outside Russia.

The Kremlin releases limited medical information about the 73-year-old president, and official denials have done little to quiet recurring rumors.

Against that backdrop, even short gaps from public view can ignite intense scrutiny. So when Putin went nearly two weeks without a live appearance, questions quickly followed.

He was last seen in person on February 5 and reappeared on February 18, prompting renewed debate about what happened during the 13-day stretch.

Questions over footage

Independent outlet Sistema reported that during the period between appearances, the Kremlin may have relied on pre-recorded material to give the impression of uninterrupted activity.

According to the publication, at least seven meetings broadcast from February 9 appeared to have been filmed earlier.

Sistema pointed to small details in the background of official videos, including the condition of houseplants in Putin’s office.

The outlet noted that a leaf seen turning yellow in late January appeared green again in footage released in mid-February, suggesting earlier recording.

Another detail cited involved Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova’s nail polish, which reportedly differed from what she wore at public events before and after a February 10 meeting with Putin.

Online claims mount

Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for publishing claims about Russia’s political elite, alleged that Putin may have been outside Moscow during the period and that a planned foreign trip was abruptly canceled.

“The day before the ‘disappearance’ the entire presidential pool and protocol staff were placed under quarantine,” the channel claimed.

The Kremlin has not responded publicly to the reports. There has been no official confirmation of illness, travel changes or any pause in presidential responsibilities.

Putin’s previous absences from live events have sparked similar speculation about his health. Russian officials have repeatedly dismissed such rumors.

Sources: Sistema, Express.