Political banner sparks FIFA investigation—but Argentina catch a major break before the final

Political tensions surrounding the World Cup have intensified just days before Sunday’s final, with FIFA now examining reports involving Argentina’s players following their victory over England.

Controversy erupted after the semi-final when members of Argentina’s squad celebrated with a flag referencing the Falkland Islands, while supporters in the stands displayed banners carrying the message that the islands belong to Argentina.

Calls for disciplinary action quickly followed, with critics arguing that political messaging has no place inside football stadiums and urging FIFA to intervene.

FIFA reviewing the incident

Despite the growing pressure, Argentina’s preparations for the World Cup final against Spain remain unchanged for now.

FIFA confirmed that its independent Disciplinary Committee has begun reviewing the circumstances surrounding the post-match celebrations, although no immediate sanctions have been imposed.

“As is standard procedure, FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a FIFA spokesperson told LADbible.

FIFA’s disciplinary regulations prohibit political, offensive or discriminatory banners, flags and similar material inside stadiums. Reports from Spain indicate that any disciplinary measures, should they be deemed necessary, are unlikely to be decided before the tournament concludes, allowing the players involved to remain eligible for Sunday’s final.

UK government backs investigation

Reaction has extended beyond football.

Britain’s government publicly supported calls for FIFA to investigate the incident, reaffirming the UK’s long-standing position on the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands.

“The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

Government representatives also reiterated that the principle of self-determination belongs to the islanders and stressed that Britain’s commitment to the Falkland Islands remains unchanged.

FIFA has not indicated when its Disciplinary Committee is expected to reach a final decision, leaving the matter unresolved as Argentina continues its preparations for the World Cup final against Spain.