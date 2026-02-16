One call from Xi to Putin could end Ukraine war, US ambassador says

A senior US diplomat has suggested that one world leader holds unique leverage over the Kremlin.

According to Washington, the key to ending the war in Ukraine may not lie in Europe or the United States.

China’s leverage

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said Chinese President Xi Jinping could halt Russia’s war with a single phone call to Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.

Whitaker argued that Beijing has significant economic influence over Moscow and could use it to push for a peace agreement with Kyiv.

The ambassador said China’s position as a major trading partner gives it substantial sway over Russia’s wartime economy.

He pointed to Beijing’s ability to restrict exports of dual-use goods, which can serve both civilian and military purposes, as well as its purchasing power in the energy market.

China is the world’s largest buyer of Russian energy resources. In January 2026, Chinese companies reportedly imported about 1.65 million barrels of Russian oil per day.

Oil and gold ties

India, the second-largest purchaser of Russian oil, has recently reduced cooperation with Moscow amid warnings from US President Donald Trump about potential tariffs.

China has since increased its purchases of Russian crude, according to reports.

Beijing officially maintains neutrality regarding the war in Ukraine.

Western officials have repeatedly said China’s economic cooperation with Russia helps sustain Moscow’s military effort.

Trade between the two countries has also included significant gold exports.

In 2025, Russia supplied China with 25.3 tons of gold worth $3.29 billion, compared with $223 million the previous year.

