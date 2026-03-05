Putin attacks another country as Panama-flagged ship hit in drone strike

Drones have become one of the defining weapons of modern warfare.

Their growing use has also raised concerns about accuracy, especially when attacks occur near civilian infrastructure or commercial shipping routes.

In the war between Russia and Ukraine, unmanned aerial vehicles are used almost daily by both sides.

Analysts and officials have repeatedly warned that drone strikes around ports and transport hubs increase the risk of damage to civilian vessels operating in the Black Sea.

Civilian vessel hit

A civilian cargo ship flying the flag of Panama was damaged in a Russian drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said.

According to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, the vessel was leaving the port while transporting corn through the Ukrainian maritime corridor when it was struck.

Several crew members were injured in the attack and were provided with medical assistance.

Risks to shipping corridor

The Black Sea corridor has become a critical route for Ukraine’s agricultural exports since the full scale invasion began.

The route allows commercial vessels to transport grain and other goods from Ukrainian ports despite ongoing hostilities.

However, repeated missile and drone attacks in the region have increased the danger for civilian shipping.

Ukrainian officials say strikes on ports and nearby waters threaten both maritime safety and global food supplies.

Panama and Russia relations

Although the vessel was sailing under the Panamanian flag, Panama itself has maintained diplomatic relations with Russia for decades.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries were formally established on March 29, 1991. Both nations maintain embassies in each other’s capitals and are members of the United Nations.

Contacts between Moscow and Panama date back to the Cold War period, when the Soviet Union maintained relations with political groups in the country. In 1988, the USSR also joined the protocol guaranteeing the neutrality of the Panama Canal, becoming one of dozens of countries to support the international agreement.

Today, around 1,000 Russian citizens are estimated to live in Panama either permanently or temporarily.

Sources: Ukrinform.