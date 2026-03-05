Where did Putin go? Kremlin caught recycling old footage once again

Questions about Vladimir Putin’s public appearances have resurfaced

Investigative journalists claim the Kremlin may again be recycling old footage to create the impression that the Russian president is constantly working.

This time, the clue was not a political statement or an official document, but a houseplant sitting in the corner of his office.

Plant exposes suspected recycled footage

Journalists from the investigative project Sistema say a wilted aglaonema plant helped reveal that some recent Kremlin videos may not have been recorded when officials claimed.

According to the reporters, the same plant that appeared in earlier footage was visible again during several meetings that were presented as new in early March.

The plant had already drawn attention in February when journalists concluded that Putin had not appeared on camera for nearly two weeks. The conclusion was based on the condition of the plant, whose leaves had been turning yellow since at least September.

Same plant appears again

The aglaonema was reportedly visible during a meeting on February 25 between Putin and conductor Valery Gergiev.

The same plant was later spotted again in footage released on March 2 and March 3. The Kremlin said the recordings showed meetings with Amur region governor Vasily Orlov and Federal Treasury head Roman Artyukhin.

Sistema journalists argue that the appearance of the same wilted plant suggests the footage may have been recorded earlier and later released as new material.

Kremlin attempts to project activity

According to the investigators, the Kremlin has been trying to demonstrate that Putin remains actively engaged in government work.

The footage was released at a time of heightened international tension, including escalating conflict in the Middle East.

During this period, Putin also reportedly held several phone calls with foreign leaders. According to official statements, he spoke with the president of the United Arab Emirates, the emir of Qatar, the king of Bahrain, the prime minister of Hungary, and the chairman of the Saudi Council of Ministers.

He also reportedly expressed condolences to Iranian officials following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Sources: Sistema investigative project; O2.