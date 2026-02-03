Putin brings the war home as Russians face harsh new measures

The fighting in Ukraine has felt distant for many Russians.

That distance is now shrinking, as daily life across the country is increasingly disrupted by measures linked directly to the war.

Authorities say the steps are necessary for security. For ordinary citizens, they are becoming another cost of a conflict with no clear end.

Internet switched off

Russian authorities have cut mobile internet access across large parts of the country, citing the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks.

According to NBC News, officials say the outages are meant to prevent drones from using mobile networks for navigation.

Mobile internet shutdowns have become routine, even in regions far from the front line. Users as far away as Kamchatka, around 7,000 kilometres from Ukraine, have been told that “security concerns” are behind the loss of connectivity.

Daily life disrupted

The outages have made everyday tasks harder. Power and connectivity cuts have left people unable to make calls on the move, order taxis or pay for groceries.

Small businesses have also been affected, forcing some customers to carry cash or stay at home to rely on fixed Wi-Fi connections. After nearly four years of war, patience is wearing thin.

NBC News reports that Russians have already endured drone attacks, rising prices and a tightening crackdown on free speech.

Losing mobile internet access is now pushing frustrations further.

Controlled access

During outages, authorities increasingly rely on a so-called “whitelist” system.

This limits mobile access to a small number of government-approved websites, sharply restricting the information people can reach.

The measure comes on top of broader online restrictions introduced since the invasion of Ukraine.

These include bans on Instagram and Facebook, slowdowns affecting YouTube, limits on foreign messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, and tighter controls on virtual private network services.

‘Digital detox’

Some officials have tried to play down public anger. Russian authorities have urged residents to treat the outages as a chance for a “digital detox”.

A senior lawmaker overseeing information policy told state news agency Tass that the shutdowns should be welcomed as a break from “endless watching of useless videos”.

Western analysts are sceptical about the effectiveness of the policy.

Bob Tollast, a land warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said the approach carries heavy costs.

“This is a pretty desperate tactic because you’re accepting increasing economic losses and disruption to civilian life,” he said.

Tollast added that many Ukrainian drones use multiple navigation systems, including GPS, reducing the impact of internet disruptions.

Sources: NBC News, Ziare.