Putin is not on the ballot, so why is his face everywhere in Russia’s Duma election?

The result is probably not going to be a nail-biter…

Russians are heading to the polls in mid-September to decide who will sit in the Duma, the Russian parliament.

Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin, is not on the ballot, but his face is still seen everywhere on posters — so why is that?

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the dominant political faction in Moscow is moving to bind its identity directly to the head of state. This calculated strategy clears up any doubts about who holds ultimate authority.

According to the Russian opposition outlet Meduza, the United Russia Party published an aggressive new campaign poster on June 28. The imagery featured a detailed drawing of Vladimir Putin alongside highly direct slogans.

One phrase read, “United Russia is the president’s party,” while another declared that “Being for Putin is the bare minimum.” Meduza noted that this is the first time since 2007 that the party has used this specific label.

The promotional material also prominently featured the Latin letter “Z.” Because that letter symbolizes the war in Ukraine, the poster directly links party support to the ongoing military conflict.

Shaping the vote

The massive branding push coincided with a major speech delivered by Putin at the party’s official congress. ISW suggests that the timing appears carefully calibrated to influence public perception well ahead of the upcoming legislative vote.

With the State Duma elections scheduled for September 2026, an outright victory is practically guaranteed. Even so, the Kremlin is using these displays to shape the domestic information space.

Tying Putin to the party creates an illusion of massive public backing. ISW notes that this helps legitimize an autumn vote that will be neither free nor fair.

The loyal inner circle

The group has also finalized its campaign list. The entire lineup consists of hardline figures fiercely dedicated to the current administration.

Party leader Dmitry Medvedev officially unveiled the top five names on June 28. The list features high-profile heavyweights such as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

It also features youth group chief Captain Vladislav Golovin, children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, and war blogger Yevgeny Poddubny. Medvedev stated that these candidates are known for their “deeds and strong patriotism” in defending national interests.

According to ISW, this list slightly alters a leaked internal draft from January 2026. The original plan included Medvedev himself and a prominent doctor, but officials ultimately swapped them for hardline loyalists.

The Duma elections are scheduled for September 18 through September 20, 2026.