Putin propagandist warns Europe after Iran strikes: “Trump untied our hands”

Russia’s ties with Iran have grown into a close strategic partnership, with both nations deepening economic and military cooperation.

That backdrop has shaped Moscow’s reaction to the fallout from the US-Israel strikes on Iran’s leadership and facilities, and now some Russian commentators are channeling that alliance into warnings for Europe.

Untied hands

The comments came after President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling it “a murder committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.”

During a broadcast on Solovyov Live, host Vladimir Solovyov and his guests discussed the broader geopolitical fallout.

One contributor said:

“Estonia is waging war against us. I think we should give it some thought that Mr Trump unwittingly created political and psychological opportunities for us, he untied our hands for our Supreme Commander in chief to do whatever he finds appropriate to do for the nation’s security.”

Threats on air

Solovyov went further, saying: “But we see what is happening..the only language Europe understands is the language of force, and only when the force is used against them. They saw that Oreshnik was used twice and decided they are protected in their little house. It’s clearly time to strike their little house.”

The remarks were broadcast on one of Russia’s most prominent pro-Kremlin platforms and have since circulated widely online.

There has been no official announcement from the Kremlin indicating any planned military action against European countries.

Foreign ministry stance

Separately, Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the joint US-Israeli operation in Iran, describing it as “a pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression against a sovereign and independent UN member state.”

In a statement, the ministry said Washington and Tel Aviv had embarked on a “dangerous adventure” that risks pushing the region toward “a humanitarian, economic and, not exclude, a radiological catastrophe.”

Evacuation warning

The ministry also accused the US and Israel of masking broader political goals under the pretext of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Russian authorities urged citizens currently in Iran and Israel to leave if possible.

The developments come amid escalating tensions across the Middle East, with several governments monitoring the situation closely.

Sources: Russian Foreign Ministry statement, Express.