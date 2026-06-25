Putin’s official blasts European country as NATO puppet and “A tool against Russia”

The Russian leadership clearly views any diplomatic pivot toward Europe as a direct threat.

When neighboring nations start looking in different directions, old alliances quickly break down.

Leaders who once shared deep historical ties often find themselves standing on opposite sides of a shifting border.

And when those political plates move, the rhetoric inevitably heats up.

Old wounds reopen

A top official from Moscow recently delivered a harsh public warning. He claims Western military alliances are secretly manipulating local governments.

Dmitry Medvedev currently serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council. Taking the stage at a major event in St. Petersburg, he launched a bitter verbal attack.

According to a report from Digi24 citing the state agency RIA Novosti, the former Russian president specifically targeted the Republic of Moldova. He accused the small Eastern European nation of taking direct orders from foreign powers.

Pointing the finger

The politician argued that international coalitions are intentionally pushing right up against national borders. He believes this strategy has been playing out for decades.

“Russia learned this from its own experience after the collapse of the USSR and after that temporary, as it turned out, warming of relations with the West,” Medvedev said.

He claimed the West hid its true intentions. He stated, “During that period, under the cover of beautiful words about the desire for partnership with our country, NATO actually approached our borders.”

Expanding the list

Moldova is not the only country in the crosshairs of this latest political rant. Medvedev named several other former Soviet republics that he believes have fallen under foreign control.

He pointed to past conflicts to prove his point. “The alliance used puppet regimes as a tool against Russia,” the security official declared.

“That was the case with Georgia, that was the case with Ukraine, which in 2014 turned into a hotbed of Russophobia,” he continued.

New targets emerge

The Russian leadership clearly views any diplomatic pivot toward Europe as a direct threat. They refuse to accept that these smaller nations might simply want to choose their own allies.

Medvedev wrapped up his speech by dragging another traditional partner into the argument. His final warning painted a grim picture of regional stability.

“Unfortunately, the same thing is happening now with Moldova and even, unfortunately, with Armenia,” he told the crowd at the International Legal Forum.

Sources: Digi24, RIA Novosti