Putin’s own propagandist slams Telegram ban after viewership falls

Putin’s latest move to tighten control over Telegram has triggered public criticism from figures usually aligned with the Kremlin.

Others are reading now

The restrictions, introduced last week, disrupted access for millions of users and intensified debate over the country’s push toward a state-controlled digital sphere.

Unexpected dissent

According to Bloomberg, Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor imposed new limits on Telegram, citing violations of laws requiring the local storage of personal data. Users reported outages and delays soon after.

The step forms part of a broader effort to build what authorities describe as a “sovereign internet.”

Platforms including YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp have already been blocked.

But the measures against Telegram, the country’s second most popular messaging app according to Apptopia, have drawn criticism from pro-war bloggers, regional officials and even Kremlin insiders.

Also read

Propaganda concerns

Vladimir Soloviev, host of the state television programme Moscow. Kremlin. Putin., said during a live broadcast that he had already seen a drop in viewership since the February 9 restrictions.

Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center told Bloomberg:

“This is the first time we’ve seen such internal divisions within various communities loyal to the Kremlin. Telegram has replaced mainstream media in Russia. Politically interested people and a large part of the Russian elite follow Telegram channels for information.”

Ekaterina Mizulina, often described as a leading internet censor in Russia, wrote on her Telegram channel:

“I do not support the proposals to introduce restrictions on Telegram. It would be a mistake to lose such an important tool for promoting pro-Russian ideas and positions.”

Also read

Frontline impact

Military bloggers have warned the move could affect troops in Ukraine. Arkhangel Spetsnaza, a channel with more than one million subscribers, said the restrictions risk leaving soldiers without reliable communications.

A Russian soldier, speaking anonymously because he was not authorised to comment, said there were no viable alternatives to Telegram at the front.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, cautioned that the changes “may affect the operational flow of information.”

State-backed alternative

The Kremlin has defended Roskomnadzor’s authority. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax:

“We can only express regret. There is nothing good in this, but the law must be respected.”

Also read

Authorities are promoting a state-run “super app” called Max, developed by VK and linked to Vladimir Kiriyenko, son of a senior Putin adviser. Critics argue the platform increases the risk of surveillance.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov responded:

“Russia is restricting access to Telegram in an attempt to force its citizens to switch to a state-controlled app designed for political surveillance and censorship. Telegram stands for freedom of expression and privacy, regardless of pressure.”

Digital rights campaigner Mikhail Klimarev said: “Every time the system is tightened, people find another solution. It’s an arms race.”

Sources: Bloomberg, Interfax, Digi24.