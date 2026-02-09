Life on Russia’s front lines is growing increasingly desperate.

Footage shared online has sparked renewed scrutiny of conditions faced by Moscow’s soldiers as the war drags on.

Ukrainian commentators say the images point to deep logistical failures. The Kremlin has not responded publicly to the allegations.

Grim conditions

Russian troops have been forced to cook and eat pigeons to avoid starvation, according to Ukrainian war commentators.

A video shared online is said to show soldiers preparing pigeon stew at a frontline position.

“News from Russian frontline cuisine. Soldiers of the 128th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces are forced to eat pigeons to avoid starvation,”

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov wrote. He added sarcastically: “Delicious, period.”

The footage was reportedly filmed near Volchansk, close to active fighting.

Seized footage

Ukrainian sources said the video was leaked from Russian positions and quickly circulated on social media. The authenticity of the footage has not been independently verified.

A Ukrainian Telegram channel claimed food supplies for Russian units were deteriorating sharply.

“Provision of food to the Kremlin’s mercenary occupation units is reaching a new level,” the channel said.

The posts were framed as evidence of worsening morale and shortages among Russian forces.

Supply failures

Analysts say food and logistics have been recurring problems for Russian troops since the start of the invasion.

‘Long supply lines, corruption and battlefield losses have repeatedly disrupted deliveries to frontline units.

The reported reliance on foraged food highlights how isolated some Russian formations may have become. Ukrainian officials argue such conditions undermine combat effectiveness.

Russia’s defence ministry has not commented on the claims.

War toll

The allegations come as the human cost of the war continues to rise. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of heavy casualties on both sides, particularly in eastern Ukraine.

Western analysts estimate Russian losses at more than one million killed or wounded since the start of the invasion. Moscow rejects such figures and does not publish detailed casualty data.

Despite mounting losses and reports of hardship among troops, President Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of backing away from the conflict.

Sources: Ukrainian Telegram channels, Express.