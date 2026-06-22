One person told the network that officials are pulling men right off public transport.

When a nation fights a prolonged conflict, the demand for fresh soldiers reaches a breaking point. Local communities feel the squeeze as authorities launch aggressive sweeps. Now, a startling video shows exactly how much anger is boiling over on the streets.

A shocking confrontation

A viral social media clip exposes the brutal reality of the ongoing Russian draft. The footage shows a double amputee veteran clashing fiercely with recruitment officers.

The man argues from his wheelchair before suddenly getting up to brandish a knife. He directs his fierce anger right at the officials.

“You are taking kids from their mother!” the angry veteran yells in the translated video. He then unleashes a loud string of curses at the recruiters.

Panic in the city

This tense encounter unfolded as draft officials flooded into Preza. The city sits roughly 350 miles outside of Moscow.

According to the Russian anti-war network Idite Lesom cited by Express, masked recruiters are actively hunting for civilians. Reports suggest they face strict quotas to draft hundreds of people daily.

The heavy-handed raids have sparked terror among local residents. One person told the network that officials are pulling men right off public transport to sign military contracts.

Another witness described the intense fear gripping the community. “Everyone is calling each other, warning them not to let their men go outside,” the resident explained. A cashier even warned a coworker to skip a smoke break because recruiters were watching the building.

Desperate families

The aggressive tactics continue far beyond the city center. Other disturbing videos circulating on Telegram show men being hauled away against their will in vans.

According to the Daily Mail, one clip captures female relatives desperately trying to block a military vehicle. The women can be heard screaming in absolute panic.

“We know you are hitting them! Be damned!” the frantic relatives shout at the guards. They loudly beg for just five minutes to say a proper goodbye.

Falling behind

The Kremlin faces a massive manpower shortage as the campaign drags on. Reports indicate the military loses up to 40,000 troops every single month.

Recruiters are struggling to keep pace with the massive battlefield losses. They only manage to bring in about 35,000 new soldiers during that same period.

To close the gap, army commanders are resorting to increasingly harsh methods. Officials are reportedly targeting poorer neighborhoods to force reluctant men into the military machine.

Sources: Idite Lesom, Daily Mail, Telegram