Russian army loses multi-million-dollar air defence system in Ukrainian strike

Newly released footage shows a precision strike that eliminated a high-value military asset after careful tracking and coordination.

A Ukrainian artillery unit has reported a costly blow against Russian forces on the battlefield.

Tracked from above

The Ukrainian Independent Artillery Brigade said it destroyed a Russian Buk air defence system during a coordinated reconnaissance and artillery operation.

According to United24 Media, the launcher was spotted leaving its firing position and attempting to hide in a wooded area.

The target was continuously monitored by a Shark reconnaissance drone, which relayed real-time data as the system tried to relocate.

This allowed Ukrainian forces to adjust their fire and maintain contact until the strike was carried out.

Precision strike

The brigade reported that the Buk system was hit by a guided rocket, most likely an M30A1 round fired from a HIMARS launcher.

This type of munition uses a proximity fuse and disperses around 182,000 tungsten fragments.

Such ammunition is designed to neutralise lightly armoured vehicles and personnel across a wide area.

Video footage released by the brigade shows the moment the launcher was struck and disabled.

Costly target

The Buk-M1 and Buk-M2 are mobile, medium-range air defence systems used to counter aircraft, cruise missiles and drones.

Each launcher can independently detect, track and engage targets without relying on a central command unit.

The Buk-M1 has a reported range of up to 35 kilometres and can engage targets at altitudes of up to 22 kilometres, while the newer Buk-M2 extends those limits to roughly 50 kilometres and 25 kilometres respectively.

The modernised version can also engage multiple targets at once thanks to its phased-array radar.

Military analysts estimate that such systems are worth tens of millions of dollars, making them a priority target.

Drone-led warfare

The brigade emphasised the role of the Shark UAV in ensuring the strike’s success.

By keeping the launcher under constant observation, the drone enabled a seamless link between reconnaissance and long-range rocket artillery.

Ukrainian forces have increasingly relied on this model to hunt high-value Russian equipment.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Border Guard reported the destruction of a Russian Tirada-2 electronic warfare system in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansk area after drone operators detected and targeted the device following aerial surveillance.

Sources: United24 Media, WP