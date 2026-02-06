Russian neighbor shuts border crossings over “irrational Russian behavior”

Estonia is adjusting how its eastern border operates

It will affect key crossing points and reflects growing concern in Tallinn over developments on the other side of the frontier.

Officials stress the measures are temporary but necessary.

They say recent incidents and reduced traffic volumes justify a change in how resources are deployed.

Night closures

The Estonian government announced it will close the Luhamaa and Koidula border crossings overnight for three months, starting on February 24.

During this period, both crossings will remain open for 12 hours each day.

Authorities said the decision was taken after incidents reported on the Russian side of the border.

The aim, they added, is to strengthen monitoring and protection along other sections of the frontier.

Tallinn also confirmed that full customs checks on traffic from Russia will remain in place throughout the period.

Security concerns

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the measure follows a security assessment and is preventive.

Speaking to ERE television, he pointed to unpredictable conduct along the border.

“Because Russia is behaving irrationally at times on the border, we must free up resources to more effectively protect the border. Starting February 24th, we will shorten the opening hours of border crossings for three months and close them at night to more closely monitor the situation on other sections of the border. Furthermore, full customs control is maintained towards Russia. Further decisions will be made based on security needs and the development of the situation on the border,” Michal said.

The government indicated that further steps could be taken if the security environment changes.

Managing staff

Interior Minister Igor Taro said the restrictions are also about flexibility in personnel deployment.

He argued that reduced nighttime operations would allow officers to be reassigned where they are most needed.

“By shortening the nighttime hours of border crossings, we will be able to more effectively deploy our officers where they are most needed,” Taro said.

He added that the three-month timeframe would give authorities the opportunity to reassess conditions before deciding whether to extend or lift the measures.

Impact on travel

The Interior Ministry noted that crossings at the Estonian-Russian border have fallen sharply and are unlikely to return to previous levels.

Officials said this makes limiting nighttime traffic a proportionate response.

For travelers, the change means planning crossings during daytime hours only. Authorities also pointed out that similar rules already apply elsewhere.

The Narva crossing, Estonia’s busiest point on the Russian border, is set to close overnight starting May 1, 2024.

Officials say aligning opening hours across checkpoints will help concentrate resources in higher-risk areas.

Sources: ERE Television, Estonian government statements, WP.