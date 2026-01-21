Scandal hits Ukrainian army as officer charged with torturing his own troops

Allegations of extreme abuse within Ukraine’s armed forces have emerged

The case has drawn attention to discipline and accountability inside units operating during wartime.

Authorities say the incidents escalated over several days and involved threats, gunfire and severe physical assault.

Recording sparks violence

According to investigators cited by Ukrinform, the case began after two soldiers secretly recorded a phone conversation with their deputy battalion commander in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast.

In the recording, the officer allegedly threatened to shoot them for refusing to follow orders.

After learning the recording had been shared, the accused reportedly confronted the soldiers with a firearm.

Investigators say he fired shots at their feet and over their heads in an apparent attempt to intimidate them.

Beatings and threats

Officials say the officer then forced the soldiers to delete the recording, threatening them with a weapon and using physical violence.

Despite this, the audio later circulated online and was not fully removed.

The violence allegedly intensified. Investigators claim the deputy commander beat the soldiers with a military helmet, striking their heads and bodies with such force that the helmet shattered.

The abuse, prosecutors say, went beyond intimidation and amounted to deliberate torture.

Gunfire at close range

According to the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine, the officer later ordered an assault rifle and fired at a mobile phone belonging to one of the soldiers.

He then allegedly shot one of the victims in the foot at close range. Investigators say the officer instructed the soldiers to report their injuries as self-inflicted.

The accused was subsequently detained by authorities.

Charges filed

Prosecutors have charged the officer with torture, abuse of authority by a military official, and violation of statutory rules governing relations between soldiers.

If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison. Authorities confirmed that he remains in custody while the case proceeds through the courts.

The investigation is being handled by Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation, which said the allegations represent serious criminal conduct rather than disciplinary violations.

Sources: Ukrinform, O2.