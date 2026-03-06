Soldiers speak up after being tricked into Putin’s war: “We didn’t even know how to shoot”

Russia has increasingly turned to foreign recruits as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Reports over the past two years have shown that Moscow has sought fighters not only from parts of Africa but also from North Korea and other regions, often targeting men with promises of jobs or military training.

Some of those recruits are now returning home with accounts of what they say was a brutal experience on the battlefield.

Lured with promises

Fifteen men have recently returned to Africa after being recruited to fight in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, the men said they had initially been promised security jobs rather than frontline combat.

“They told us to burn everything we had—clothes, documents, even family photos. From the very beginning, it was hell,” said Sipho, a 32-year-old who was among the recruits.

Several of the men said they were told they would receive training to work as VIP bodyguards before traveling to Russia.

Recruitment claims

One of the recruits, 28-year-old Thabo, alleged that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, played a role in the recruitment effort.

“We were told we would be trained as VIP bodyguards. At first, she pretended to be going to Russia to pick us up. Later, we learned she never left South Africa. That’s how we ended up in the trenches,” he said.

Families of the recruits believe intermediaries may have received up to 14 million rand from the Wagner Group to arrange the men’s departure.

“Our children were sold. They were promised jobs, but instead they were exploited,” one parent said.

Sent to the front

After arriving in Russia, the men said they were quickly issued uniforms and weapons.

However, they claim they received only about a week of basic training before being deployed.

“We were cannon fodder. Some of us didn’t even know how to shoot properly before we were sent to the front,” Thabo said.

Dangerous missions

According to the men, African recruits were frequently assigned the most dangerous tasks.

Some said they were ordered to retrieve bodies from the battlefield while drones circled overhead.

“They treated Africans worse. We were insulted, beaten, and sent to the most dangerous places. We saw our comrades from Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Kenya die,” one of the men said.

Thabo said returning home was a huge relief.

“At one point we thought we’d never come back,” he said.

Sources: Al Jazeera, O2.