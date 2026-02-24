40,000 Volvo EVs Recalled Over Potential Fire Risk

Volvo Cars is recalling more than 40,000 units of its electric SUV EX30 following the discovery of a potential overheating risk in the battery pack.

The recall covers 40,323 EX30 models in the Single-Motor Extended Range and Twin-Motor Performance variants. The issue concerns specific high-voltage battery cells, and the remedy involves replacing modules within the battery pack.

According to Volvo, owners of the affected vehicles have been contacted with details about the next steps.

Key model affected

The EX30 is a central model in Volvo’s electrification strategy and plays an important role in competition against lower-cost Chinese manufacturers.

Battery safety is a sensitive topic in the EV industry, and the case could have implications for Volvo’s reputation, which has historically been closely associated with safety.

Volvo’s shares fell about 4 percent following news of the recall.

Temporary precautions

Volvo will replace the affected battery modules at no cost to customers. Until repairs are completed, the company recommends that owners limit charging to 70 percent to reduce potential risk.

Since December, owners in more than a dozen countries, including the United States, Australia and Brazil, have been advised to park their vehicles away from buildings and avoid full charging.

The batteries are produced by Shandong Geely Sunwoda Power Battery Co., a joint venture backed by Volvo’s majority owner Geely. According to Volvo, the issue has been corrected at the supplier, which will provide new battery cells.

Costs could reach millions

According to a Reuters analysis, replacing the battery modules could cost up to 195 million dollars, excluding logistics and labor expenses. Volvo has described the estimate as uncertain and stated that it is in dialogue with the supplier.

The recall comes as Volvo is implementing a cost-saving program of 1.9 billion dollars and working toward closer integration with Geely.

Source: Reuters