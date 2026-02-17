US Army admits troops are “drowning in data” as AI comes to the rescue

Modern warfare is no longer defined only by tanks and artillery.

Today’s conflicts are shaped by drones, satellites and networks that stream constant information across the battlefield.

As that flow of intelligence grows, military leaders warn that human analysts alone can no longer keep up.

US Army commanders say artificial intelligence is becoming essential to manage the explosion of data generated during operations and large-scale exercises in Europe.

Data overload crisis

According to Business Insider, American and NATO troops recently tested an internally developed AI system during exercises on the continent.

For years, the focus was on adding more sensors to improve battlefield awareness. Now the challenge is handling the massive volume of information those systems produce.

Col. Jeff Pickler, commander of the Army’s 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, said soldiers are “drowning in data” during modern operations. “They’ll never be able to fully process all of it,” he said at a Dynamic Front media roundtable.

Dynamic Front drill

The issue became clear during Dynamic Front 2026, a multinational exercise held in several countries, including Romania at the Cincu training area.

Troops used AI software still in beta testing to filter intelligence and identify meaningful patterns.

The system is expected to be expanded in future drills, including a merged exercise combining Dynamic Front and Arcane Front.

Military planners estimate that in a major European conflict they could face more than 1,500 targets per day, a workload described as beyond human capacity.

Smarter battlefield picture

Commanders say the advantage of AI is not just speed but pattern recognition. Systems can connect seemingly unrelated data points that human analysts might overlook.

Pickler cited an example in which shipping activity, a power outage and fertilizer deliveries could together indicate preparations for rocket fuel production.

The tools being tested were developed with companies including Anduril, Palantir and Lockheed Martin.

They are designed to provide real-time insight into targeting, logistics, maintenance and enemy activity.

Army officials say artificial intelligence could ultimately provide a clearer picture of complex battlefields, where information moves faster than ever before.

Sources: Business Insider; Digi24.