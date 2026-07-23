US general confirms $80 million embarrassment for Putin as he loses another jet

Losing this specific jet stings the Kremlin heavily.

Modern air warfare often plays out like a deadly game of chess fought high above the clouds.

For months, military watchers have waited to see how fresh western equipment would handle the skies against seasoned opposition.

Pilots spent countless hours training in secret before taking these machines into live combat. Now, a massive victory has finally come to light.

A surprising reveal

Top American officials recently confirmed a major shift in the ongoing aerial battles. The highly anticipated dogfights are already producing clear winners.

US General Dan Caine revealed that a Ukrainian F-16 successfully destroyed a Russian fighter jet. He dropped this detail during a recent Senate hearing in Washington, according to Onet News.

Actually, the military chief was on Capitol Hill to discuss funding for the war in Iran. Lawmakers then shifted the conversation toward Eastern Europe, leading to the unexpected historical confirmation.

Analysts believe the true target was a highly advanced Su-35 jet that crashed on July 8.

Clearing up the rumors

When that specific aircraft went down, it immediately sparked wild theories across the internet. Both sides wondered exactly what managed to take the massive plane out of the sky.

Russian sources previously guessed the plane fell into a complex trap. They naturally assumed a ground-based Patriot missile system caught the pilot entirely off guard. We now know that assessment was totally wrong.

Instead, the lethal blow came from another aircraft. Military experts suspect the Ukrainian pilot fired a specialized air-to-air missile to secure the kill.

According to Onet News, these advanced western weapons can hit targets up to 180 kilometers away. That distance gives pilots a massive tactical advantage.

An expensive defeat

Losing this specific jet stings the Kremlin heavily.

The Su-35 stands out as a highly capable and dangerous weapon. It officially entered service in 2014, designed specifically to handle both intense dogfights and heavy ground strikes.

The jet features advanced radar systems and special thrust-vectoring engines. This unique hardware allows the pilot to pull off extreme aerial maneuvers that older jets simply cannot match.

Each plane costs roughly $80 million to build. It carries a heavy 30mm cannon and can haul eight tons of deadly bombs and missiles across twelve different attachment points.

Sources: Onet News