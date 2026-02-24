Bali floods cause flight disruptions and emergency evacuations

Heavy rains have caused flooding in parts of Bali, forcing hundreds of people to seek safety.

No injuries were reported among the evacuated. The rains began Monday evening and quickly affected several districts, including the provincial capital, Denpasar.

Rescued on rubber boats

Local disaster officials said the floods reached cafes, gas stations, and other facilities in the Badung district. Tourists were reported to be rescued in rubber boats and moved to safer locations, according to Digi24. “We are here to visit the Bali zoo,” said Briana Palacios, a tourist from Mexico. “We tried to see the elephants, but because of this situation we couldn’t.”

About 30 foreign tourists were evacuated on Tuesday. Some were relocated to other hotels, while others waited until the waters went down. In total, roughly 350 people temporarily left their homes to stay safe. Most returned later as the water levels decreased.

The heavy rainfall also affected air travel. Two international flights had to be diverted from Bali’s airport, while three other departures were delayed. Airport officials said operations continued despite the disruptions.

Officials are closely monitoring the weather as authorities respond to rising waters. Local disaster management teams are on alert, and evacuation centers remain ready for people in low-lying areas. Residents are advised to stay informed and move to higher ground if conditions worsen.

Past floods

Bali has faced similar floods in the past. In September, floods killed at least 18 people and left four missing. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said those floods were the worst the island had seen in a decade. This year’s rains have not caused fatalities, but they serve as a reminder of the island’s vulnerability to extreme weather.

Authorities are warning that heavy rains may continue in some regions. Residents and visitors are encouraged to follow updates from local agencies and exercise caution around rivers and low-lying areas. Emergency services are prepared to evacuate anyone at risk and provide temporary shelter.

For now, most people have returned home, but the floods show how quickly heavy rains can disrupt life in Bali. Officials continue to monitor rivers and drainage systems to prevent further damage. Tourists and locals alike are urged to stay alert and prioritize safety until the rains pass.

Sources: Digi24