Deadly floods hit Russia as homes collapse and thousands evacuate

Authorities say the disaster has claimed lives and forced thousands from their homes.

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Severe flooding has struck Russia’s Dagestan region for a second consecutive weekend, leaving destruction in its wake.

At least five people have died following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, according to regional officials and The Moscow Times.

Dagestan’s health ministry said a woman died in the village of Kirki after her home was destroyed by a landslide.

In separate incidents, a woman and a child drowned after being carried away by floodwaters. Emergency services said they were part of a group traveling in two vehicles that overturned into a river.

Later, authorities confirmed that two more children died when a car became submerged. Emergency responders managed to save four people, including a child, from the overturned vehicles.

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Widespread damage

In the regional capital Makhachkala, part of a structure attached to a six-storey apartment building collapsed due to soil erosion.

Residents were evacuated amid fears the entire building could give way.

More than 4,000 people have been displaced after a dam breach at the Gedzhukh reservoir, according to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.

Regional leader Sergei Melikov blamed unsafe construction for worsening the flooding.

“Several houses have been built right in the riverbed itself!” he said, warning that such development blocked natural water flow and redirected floods into residential areas.

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Health officials also warned residents not to drink tap water after contamination led to dozens of hospitalisations.

Authorities say the danger is not over, with further rain, strong winds and risks of landslides expected.

Sources: Dagestan Health Ministry, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry.