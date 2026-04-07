Russia’s rich rush to buy private bunkers as war fears grow

Private bunkers are no longer a fringe luxury reserved for doomsday preppers.

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In the United States, wealthy individuals have spent years investing in high-end underground shelters, complete with pools, cinemas, and long-term survival systems.

Now, similar patterns are emerging elsewhere.

Demand spikes

According to The Moscow Times cited by United24Media, demand for private bunkers in Russia has surged by 140% in recent weeks.

The increase is linked to concerns surrounding the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East.

The report said the main buyers include top executives and major businessmen in Moscow, with some officials also reportedly among the clients.

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Growing interest

The Telegram channel Shot reported that bunker orders have been arriving almost daily since early March.

As a result, installation timelines have stretched into the summer months.

Interest in placing bunkers at dachas and country homes has also jumped, with applications for such locations rising 2.5 times.

From basic to luxury

Available options range from small, reinforced shelters designed for two people to large, customized underground spaces.

Basic units are typically built up to five meters below ground and offer minimal living conditions.

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More expensive versions include expanded living areas, kitchens, bathrooms, and entertainment systems.

High-end shelters

The Moscow Times highlighted more advanced bunkers that resemble full underground apartments built using reinforced concrete methods similar to metro construction.

These can include fuel and water reserves, sealed ventilation, and autonomous life-support systems capable of sustaining occupants for extended periods.

One example is the Kub-09 model by Akademik-Stroy, designed to house up to 14 people with multiple functional areas.

Secrecy and security

According to Shot, contracts for these bunkers include strict confidentiality clauses that prevent disclosure of buyer identities or locations.

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At the same time, authorities appear to be strengthening protections around key state-linked sites.

A draft order from Russia’s Federal Protective Service proposes a security zone of more than three square kilometers around the Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi, associated with Vladimir Putin.