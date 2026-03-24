Explosion at Texas refinery sends black smoke across city

Industrial accidents can happen without warning. When they do, they can affect entire communities in a matter of minutes.

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Fires, explosions, and toxic smoke can quickly turn a normal day into an emergency. That is what residents experienced after a major incident at a refinery in Texas.

An unpleasant smell

Thick black smoke rose from the refinery and spread across the area. The situation caused concern among local residents. Authorities quickly issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of the city, especially in the western area, reports Digi24.

People nearby described a strong and unpleasant smell in the air. One resident said the entire area smelled like rotten eggs. This type of smell is often linked to sulfur. Others said the explosion was powerful enough to shake their homes and even their cars.

Emergency services responded and began monitoring the situation. Air quality was checked throughout the day as the smoke continued to fill the sky. Officials wanted to make sure that residents were not exposed to dangerous levels of pollution.

Early reports suggest the explosion may have been caused by a problem with a heating system at the refinery. The exact cause is still under investigation. Local authorities have not confirmed all the details yet.

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No one hurt

Despite the scale of the incident, no injuries or deaths have been reported. A representative from Valero Energy Corporation said that all workers at the refinery have been accounted for. This brought some relief to families and the local community.

The refinery is located near Port Arthur, close to the Texas Gulf Coast and the border with Louisiana. It is a large facility that employs hundreds of people. It produces large amounts of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel every day.

Residents in nearby towns also expressed concern. Some worry that the smoke and chemicals could spread beyond the immediate area. People living several miles away said they were already affected by the smell.

Authorities continue to watch the situation closely. For now, residents are being told to stay indoors and follow official advice until the air is safe again.