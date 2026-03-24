China maps ocean floor near US bases, raising military concerns

Beneath the surface of the world’s oceans, a quieter competition is unfolding.

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What appears to be scientific research may also be shaping the future of naval warfare.

Recent activity by Chinese vessels has drawn attention from analysts and military officials monitoring strategic waters.

Expanding operations

China has significantly increased its efforts to map and monitor the ocean floor across key regions, according to Reuters cited by United24Media.

The initiative spans the Pacific, Indian and Arctic Oceans, involving dozens of research ships and hundreds of deployed sensors.

While officially described as scientific work, experts told Reuters the data collected could have direct military applications, particularly in submarine warfare.

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Strategic locations

One vessel highlighted by Reuters is the Dong Fang Hong 3, operated by the Ocean University of China.

Tracking data shows it carried out multiple missions between 2024 and 2025 near Taiwan, Guam and parts of the Indian Ocean.

The ship also tested underwater detection sensors near Japan and operated along routes close to the strategically vital Malacca Strait.

Military value

According to analysts, the information gathered includes seabed mapping, water temperature, salinity and ocean current patterns.

Such data is critical for submarine navigation, helping vessels move undetected and improving their ability to track adversaries.

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“Any military submariner will go to great lengths to understand the environment in which they operate,” former Australian submarine commander Peter Scott told Reuters.

Reuters reports that at least eight Chinese vessels have been directly involved in seabed mapping, with others supporting operations by transporting equipment.

Many missions have taken place near US-linked locations, including waters around Guam, Hawaii, Wake Island and areas near the Philippines.

Wider strategy

Experts say the program reflects China’s broader “civil-military fusion” approach, where civilian research supports defense objectives.

Although some missions are linked to resource exploration or fisheries, analysts told Reuters that the same data can be used for military planning.

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The agency also pointed to earlier efforts such as China’s “transparent ocean” project, which deployed sensor networks to monitor underwater environments in real time.

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Sources: Reuters, United24media.