India stands by Putin with new Russian missile order despite delivery delays

India has been expanding its military capabilities as regional tensions continue to rise.

New Delhi has increasingly invested in air defense systems to counter potential threats from neighboring countries.

Despite delays in earlier deliveries, the country appears ready to deepen its reliance on Russian-made technology.

More s-400 systems

India plans to double its order of Russian S-400 Triumf air defense systems, according to a report by Defense Express citing Indian defense sources and the publication AIN.

The proposed deal would add five more units to India’s existing order.

If completed, the purchase would bring India’s total number of S-400 systems to ten.

Tensions with pakistan

According to Defense Express, India’s interest in expanding the system is linked to rising regional tensions and the aftermath of the “Sindhu” operation involving Pakistan.

Indian media outlets claim the S-400 system proved its effectiveness during the confrontation.

Reports suggested the system may have shot down a Pakistani reconnaissance aircraft at a range of more than 300 kilometers, although Islamabad has not confirmed the loss.

Delivery delays

The new purchase plans come even though Russia has not yet fully delivered the systems from the original contract.

India signed a $5.5 billion agreement with Moscow in 2018 for five S-400 batteries.

So far, only three units have reportedly been delivered.

Russia has promised that the remaining two batteries will be supplied by the end of 2026.

Growing military cooperation

If the new order is finalized, India would operate ten S-400 units, highlighting its continued reliance on Russian air defense technology.

Military cooperation between the two countries extends beyond missile systems.

According to Bloomberg, India recently signed a $2 billion agreement to lease a Russian nuclear-powered attack submarine for ten years as part of its efforts to strengthen naval capabilities and develop a full nuclear triad.

Sources: Defense Express; AIN; Bloomberg.