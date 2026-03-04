UK imposes “emergency brake” on visas from four countries amid widespread abuse

Asylum claims from the four countries have increased by 470% since 2021.

Britain is introducing an unprecedented restriction on visas for nationals from four countries after a sharp increase in asylum claims from people who initially entered the country legally.

According to a statement from the UK Home Office, the move targets what they describe as growing misuse of study and work visa routes, which ministers argue is placing heavy pressure on the UK’s asylum system.

Government data shows applications for asylum from students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan rose dramatically between 2021 and 2025.

In response, the Home Office will suspend sponsored study visas for nationals of all four countries and halt skilled worker visas for Afghan citizens.

Rising asylum numbers

Over the same period, Afghans entering on work visas have filed asylum claims in numbers exceeding the visas issued to them.

Authorities say legal arrivals now represent a growing share of asylum seekers. About 39 percent of the 100,000 people who applied for asylum in the UK last year had initially entered through legal routes.

Overall, 133,760 people have sought asylum after legally entering the country during the past five years.

Cost pressures grow

The government says many applicants require state accommodation after declaring they cannot support themselves.

Nearly 16,000 nationals from the four countries are currently receiving taxpayer-funded asylum support, including more than 6,000 housed in hotels.

Officials estimate the total annual cost of asylum support now exceeds £4 billion.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the government must act to protect the integrity of the visa system.

“Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.”

“That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.”

“I will restore order and control to our borders.”

Wider migration crackdown

The announcement comes ahead of new legislation expected this week aimed at tightening border and migration controls.

The government has also reduced the length of refugee protection from two years to 30 months in a bid to deter irregular migration.

Officials say the UK continues to operate humanitarian programs, granting sanctuary to more than 37,000 Afghans since 2021 and issuing 190,000 humanitarian visas in 2025.

The visa restrictions will be introduced through changes to immigration rules on 5 March and are scheduled to take effect on 26 March 2026.

Sources: UK Home Office, government statements