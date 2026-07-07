Italy arrests two suspects in alleged Russian espionage case

Two men arrested in Rome over suspected Russian spy network

Concerns about espionage have grown across Europe since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several countries have increased investigations into suspected intelligence operations and have taken steps to protect sensitive military and government information.

Apart of Italy’s intelligence services

Italian authorities have arrested two men in Rome as part of an investigation into suspected espionage linked to Russia, reports Ziare.

According to the Italian Carabinieri, one of the suspects is a 59-year-old former member of Italy’s intelligence services. Investigators believe he took part in espionage activities on behalf of a suspected Russian intelligence agent.

The second suspect has not been publicly identified. He also faces accusations related to espionage and the handling of classified information that cannot legally be disclosed.

Investigators say the former intelligence officer acted as the main contact for the suspected Russian agent.

The Carabinieri said he received information from six sources. Four of those sources are active members of the Italian military who reportedly hold highly sensitive positions.

Information in exchange for money

The investigation began in May 2025. Authorities allege that the six sources passed on classified information connected to Italy’s national security.

Investigators also believe the former intelligence officer was paid in exchange for the information he collected and passed along through his network of contacts.

Officials have not released details about the type of classified information that was allegedly shared. They have also not announced whether additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto responded to the arrests with a strong statement.

He said Italy would show no tolerance toward anyone who puts the country’s security at risk. He also accused Russia of carrying out what he described as a hybrid conflict designed to weaken Italy’s institutions, its alliances and its national security.

Russian authorities have not publicly responded to the arrests or the allegations.

The case is the latest in a series of espionage investigations across Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine. Governments in several countries have reported an increase in suspected intelligence activities involving Russia.

Italian prosecutors are expected to continue examining the evidence collected during the investigation. Authorities have not said when the suspects will next appear in court. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not yet been tested in court.