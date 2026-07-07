Trump’s awkward World Cup exit reignites rumors “his diaper is weighing him down”

Many users suggested his unusually slow gait stemmed from a personal hygiene issue.

Sports fans know the agonizing sting of a crushing tournament defeat.

The mood in the stadium instantly sours when a national team falls short on the global stage.

Even the most powerful politicians cannot escape the harsh glare of an angry fanbase looking for someone to blame.

A hasty departure

US President Donald Trump boarded his brand new jet on Monday night. The $400 million luxury Air Force One aircraft was originally an extravagant gift from the nation of Qatar.

He walked up the stairs and left the country just minutes before the United States lost a massive World Cup soccer match against Belgium.

The crushing 4-1 defeat immediately sent furious fans flocking to social media platforms. They quickly zeroed in on the president’s awkward walk up the airplane steps, according to The Irish Star.

Online rumors swirl

Observers carefully watched the boarding footage and flooded online platforms with absolute mockery. Many angry users suggested his unusually slow gait stemmed from a deeply personal hygiene issue.

“His diaper is weighing him down, that’s why,” one social media user wrote.

Another commenter echoed that exact sentiment online. “He’s gonna hop in his bribe and fly away. There’s a diaper change in his future,” they said.

These crude rumors actually stem from old unverified stories spread by Noel Casler, a former Celebrity Apprentice employee. Casler previously claimed the host regularly wore adult diapers on set.

Physical health questions

Other eagle-eyed viewers focused on an entirely different physical detail during the short video clip. They pointed out that his left arm appeared completely stiff as he boarded the plane heading for a NATO summit in Turkey.

“Why is his arm dangling like a piece of rubber?” one concerned viewer asked.

“Does his left arm work, or does it just dangle?” another person remarked.

Blaming the boss

The anger over the soccer loss also tied back to a recent political stunt. Trump previously contacted the head of FIFA to successfully overturn a red card suspension for American striker Folarin Balogun.

That specific intervention infuriated European soccer authorities. Following the humiliating defeat, frustrated American fans ultimately blamed the president for bringing bad luck to the squad.

“Couldn’t rig his way to victory, so he pouted his way out of the country,” a critic declared online.

Sources: The Irish Star, X