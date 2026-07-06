German defense minister warns: Russia could be ready to threaten NATO by 2029

Europe should prepare now, as Germany warns Russia could regain the military capability to threaten NATO by 2029.

Europe should prepare for the possibility that, over the coming years, Russia could rebuild a military capability that would make an attack on NATO possible.

This assessment comes from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, cited by WP Wiadomości.

According to the minister, there is no certainty that such an attack will take place. However, he believes that 2029 could be a pivotal year for Russia’s military capabilities, underscoring the need for continued rearmament among NATO member states.

According to the minister, Germany’s armed forces have been significantly strengthened in recent years, although challenges remain.

Ukraine in focus

The defense minister also believes that Ukraine’s situation on the battlefield is more positive than it was previously.

According to Bild, he says the fighting has, for some time, been characterized by only minor territorial changes.

He also claims that Russia continues to pay a high price in the form of heavy military casualties.

At the same time, Pistorius emphasizes that Ukraine still requires financial support. Among other measures, he mentions additional funding, including through EU-related mechanisms.

Taurus position maintained

However, the German government is not changing its position on Taurus cruise missiles. Pistorius reiterates the stance previously set out by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“I don’t believe that Ukraine still needs Taurus missiles,” the defense minister told Bild.

These remarks come at a time when both support for Ukraine and Europe’s long-term security remain key issues among NATO member states.

Germany’s assessment suggests that the alliance continues to see a need to strengthen its defenses in the coming years while maintaining support for Ukraine.

Why 2029 matters

Pistorius points to 2029 based on an assessment of how long Russia is expected to need to rebuild its military forces after the war in Ukraine.

In the interview with Bild, the German defense minister emphasizes that this is not a prediction of a future attack but rather an assessment of when Russia could once again possess the military capability needed to threaten NATO territory.

According to Pistorius, European NATO members should use the coming years to strengthen their defenses and enhance their preparedness so that the alliance is as well prepared as possible should the security situation deteriorate, according to the Kyiv Post.

Sources: WP Wiadomości, Bild, Kyiv Post