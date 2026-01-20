NATO Country Prepares Citizens: Military May Requisition Homes and Boats

As tensions rise across Europe, some governments are taking steps that could directly affect citizens at home.

Norway, a NATO member, is now preparing its population for the possibility of war in a very concrete way.

A Matter of Resources

Norwegian citizens have begun receiving letters from the state informing them that their property could be requisitioned if the country goes to war, reports Ziare. The letters are part of a plan to ensure the military can access the resources it needs in an emergency. Owners of buildings, boats, and equipment are among those being notified. The French newspaper Le Figaro reported that the first notices began arriving on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The Norwegian army explained that around 13,500 “preparatory” requisition notices will be sent out this year. The purpose is simple. In a war situation, the armed forces may need civilian resources to defend the country.

Norway shares a 198-kilometer border with Russia. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has made the government rethink its security measures. Authorities say the country is now facing its most serious security situation since World War II.

Society Must Be Ready

General Anders Jernberg, head of logistics for the Norwegian army, said that society must be ready for both security crises and war. He emphasized that the government has begun a large-scale effort to strengthen both military and civilian preparedness.

These requisition letters are part of that effort. They allow the military to know what resources are available and who owns them. Citizens are not being asked to give up their property now. The letters simply inform them that in an extreme situation, the armed forces could legally take control of needed assets.

Norwegian officials stress that this is a precautionary step. They want to ensure the country is ready for emergencies without causing panic. But receiving such a notice can still be unsettling. Many citizens may wonder how the military would use their property or how quickly it could be taken.

The move reflects a broader trend in Europe. Countries close to conflict zones are reviewing emergency laws and preparing their populations for worst-case scenarios. In Norway, the government is trying to balance public awareness with calm reassurance, showing that even routine citizens may play a role if the country is ever under attack.

