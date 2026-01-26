Private jet crashes in flames during takeoff at Maine airport.

Others are reading now

A private aircraft carrying eight people crashed and caught fire during takeoff at a Maine airport on Sunday night.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 went down at Bangor International Airport at around 7:45 p.m. local time on January 25, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA confirmed that eight people were onboard when the jet crashed while attempting to take off. Bangor International Airport said emergency services were immediately dispatched and urged the public to avoid the area.

“The airport is closed,” airport officials said in a statement, adding that responders would remain on site for several hours.

Fire and emergency response

Government officials told Reuters that a “significant fire” broke out after the crash. Images from the scene showed the aircraft upside down on the runway, surrounded by flames, thick smoke and emergency crews.

Also read

Video and photos shared by local media depicted black smoke rising into the night sky as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The FAA said an Emergency Operations Center was activated and that flight operations at the airport were suspended following the crash.

Aircraft and ownership

The jet had arrived in Maine from Texas earlier that day. According to local outlet KHOU 11, the aircraft is registered to a Houston-based law firm.

Reuters reported that the plane’s registered owner is a company with a Houston address linked to the personal injury law firm Arnold & Itkin.

Authorities have not released further details about the passengers or crew.

Also read

Weather conditions

The crash occurred as snow began falling at the airport, amid deteriorating weather across the region. Reuters and KHOU 11 reported that winter storms had already affected Maine over the weekend.

KHOU 11 said that at the moment of takeoff, visibility was reported to be at least one mile, with full visibility of the runway.

Up to 15 inches of snow fell in parts of the state, according to WABI, with hazardous travel conditions reported across Maine.

Investigation underway

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

“First responders are still on scene and are expected to be actively working the site for several more hours before any additional information is available,” the FAA said.

Also read

Passengers affected by flight cancellations were advised to contact their airlines directly. The FAA and NTSB did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Sources: FAA, Reuters, KHOU 11, WABI, People