Putin ‘perfectly exploits’ coup chaos to tighten his grip on ally

A remote island rich in natural resources is becoming the focus of renewed Russian attention.

Others are reading now

Recent developments suggest that moments of international distraction can quickly reshape regional dynamics, particularly in strategically valuable regions.

Growing ties

Madagascar has moved closer to Russia in the months following the October coup, according to Bloomberg cited by WP.

Moscow is increasing its engagement with the island nation through military cooperation, trade links and access to key mining assets.

This deepening relationship reflects the Kremlin’s broader ambition to strengthen its foothold across Africa.

Strategic interests

The island holds significant value due to its reserves of oil, cobalt and rare earth minerals, all critical for modern industries.

Also read

Its location is also seen as a key advantage, sitting near major shipping routes in the Mozambique Channel.

Ports such as Toamasina provide access to vital maritime corridors, while the northern Antsiranana area includes a former naval base with potential strategic use.

Military support

Russia has reportedly stepped up cooperation with Madagascar’s military leadership as part of the expanding partnership.

According to Bloomberg, the Malagasy president expressed gratitude for Russian arms deliveries, which arrived shortly before the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran.

The timing has drawn attention as Moscow continues to seek influence in regions where Western focus may be limited.

Also read

Taking advantage

Shawn Duthie of Control Risks highlighted the geopolitical context behind the move.

“Russia has not influenced the events surrounding Iran, but it is perfectly exploiting moments when the West’s attention is diverted,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The growing relationship is seen as part of a wider effort by the Kremlin to build strategic alliances while global attention is fixed elsewhere.

Sources: Bloomberg, WP.