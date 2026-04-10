Russia keeps Iran uranium plan alive: “Putin has expressed it repeatedly”

Enriched uranium sits at the heart of modern nuclear weapons,

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That is why it is one of the most closely monitored materials in global security.

The higher its concentration, the closer it moves from civilian energy use to potential military application.

Because of this dual-use nature, any movement, storage, or reduction of enriched uranium is treated as a matter of international concern, often shaping diplomacy between major powers.

A standing offer

Russia confirmed on Thursday that it is still prepared to help Iran transfer enriched uranium from the country, according to EFE, cited by Agerpres and Digi24.

“Our proposal remains on the table, the Russian president has expressed it repeatedly,” said Alexei Likhachev, head of the state nuclear agency Rosatom, as quoted by Interfax.

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He added that Moscow could also assist in lowering Iran’s uranium enrichment levels, but noted that such steps depend entirely on Tehran’s approval.

War complicates plans

Likhachev stressed that decisions of this scale are unlikely to be taken while military operations are ongoing.

Earlier this year, the Kremlin reiterated its openness to receiving enriched uranium from Iran, an option previously discussed between the two sides.

According to reports from the Geneva talks held before the outbreak of the American-Israeli conflict with Iran, Tehran had considered halting enrichment and transferring part of its stockpile to Russia.

Tehran’s firm stance

Following the escalation of hostilities, however, Iran rejected any limitations on its nuclear activities.

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Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Agency, dismissed external pressure, stating: “

The claims and demands of our enemies to restrict Iran’s uranium enrichment program are nothing but empty wishes that will be buried.”

He also said: “All the conspiracies and actions of our enemies, including this brutal war, have led to nothing,” adding that the United States is now attempting to meet its objectives “through negotiations.”

Sources: EFE, Agerpres, Interfax, Digi24.