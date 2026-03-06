Putin sparks outrage over comments on women’s “traditional duties”

Traditional family roles have long played an important part in the country’s social values in Russia.

The state and the Russian Orthodox Church have repeatedly promoted the idea that women are central to family life, responsible for raising children and maintaining the household.

Within this context, many conservative voices in Russia argue that preserving traditional gender roles is essential for protecting national culture and demographic stability. These views have often been echoed by political leaders in Moscow.

Kremlin remarks

Speaking during a meeting at the Kremlin ahead of International Women’s Day, President Vladimir Putin said women carry many responsibilities within the family.

“Of course, a woman has many responsibilities,” he said.

“She must be beautiful and attractive at home.

“And at the same time, she must fulfil many of the traditional household duties that fall on women’s shoulders.”

Putin also said women should care for children and support other family members.

“I’ve already mentioned children, but often the other half of the family also requires the same care,” he added.

Praise for women in work

Despite emphasising traditional family roles, Putin also praised women working in fields often dominated by men.

He pointed to women serving in the Russian military as well as those employed in the defence industry and scientific sectors.

“These include military personnel, from various specialties and branches of military service, not only doctors and signalmen, but also other military specialties,” Putin said.

He also mentioned artists and performers who travel to entertain Russian troops.

Private life questions

Putin’s remarks come as his own private life has frequently attracted attention.

The Russian president has never publicly confirmed reports about several alleged relationships or children.

Russian media investigations have repeatedly linked him to former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is widely reported to have two sons with the president.

Other reports have suggested he may also have a daughter with businesswoman Svetlana Krivonogikh, though the Kremlin has never confirmed the claims.

Sources: The Sun, East2West reporting