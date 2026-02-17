Putin gambling with his soldiers lives: Russia to completely block Telegram April 1, Russian media reports

The information has not been independently verified, but recent events fuel the fear of a nationwide shutdown.

Speculation is mounting over the future of Telegram in Russia after reports suggested the messaging app could soon face a nationwide shutdown.

Authorities have not confirmed the move, but recent technical disruptions have fueled concerns among users.

Early last week, Telegram was throttled by the Russian media regulator, Roskomnadzor, sparking fierce backlash from both Russian military bloggers and troops at the front in Ukraine, a Telegram is a key source for communication and coordination among the Russian forces.

But now, the Kremlin seems ready to put the lives of the soldiers even more at risk.

National shutdown coming

According to the Telegram channel Baza, Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor is preparing to impose a complete block on the messaging service starting April 1.

The report, which cites unnamed sources, claims the restriction would mirror previous bans on Instagram and Facebook, platforms owned by Meta, which has been designated extremist and outlawed in Russia.

Baza reported that Telegram could become inaccessible across the country on both mobile internet and Wi-Fi networks.

Roskomnadzor declined to clarify the claims. “The agency has nothing to add to previously published information on this matter,” it said in a statement, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Growing pressure

Roskomnadzor has previously warned it would maintain or expand restrictions if Telegram fails to localize its servers in Russia and comply with national legislation.

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, has argued that Russian authorities are limiting access to the app to push citizens toward a state-backed alternative.

State-backed alternative

The Kremlin has been promoting a government-controlled messaging platform known as MAX, which integrates state services. Cybersecurity specialists cited by various media outlets have expressed concerns that the app enables broad monitoring of communications and potentially the content stored on users’ devices.

It remains unclear whether a full ban on Telegram will be implemented. Neither Roskomnadzor nor Telegram has officially confirmed plans for a shutdown.

It is also unclear, if the alleged ban would hit the Russian forces in Ukraine as well.

Sources: Baza, Kommersant, Ukrainska Pravda