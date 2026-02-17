Peanut butter recall expands after plastic pieces discovered in production

The recall involves thousands of single-serve packets that may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

Peanut butter is one of those foods many Americans don’t think twice about. It shows up in lunchboxes, break rooms, and hotel breakfast bars. Because it is so common, most people assume it is safe. That trust is what makes a new update to a national peanut butter recall stand out.

Class II recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the recall this week, reports Grand Pinnacle Tribune. It covers more than 22,000 single-serve peanut butter products made by Ventura Foods. The issue was first noticed in April 2025 when plastic was discovered in a filter at the company’s facility. The recall now has a Class II rating. This means the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, though the chance of severe harm is considered low.

The recalled items include small peanut butter packets and cups that pair peanut butter with jelly. They were shipped to 40 states. They were mostly sold under private labels for food service use. Some recognizable names appear on the list, including Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter, House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter, and Katy’s Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter. Large distributors such as Sysco and Dyma Brands handled many of the affected packages. These items were meant for restaurants, cafeterias, hotels, and other settings where customers receive them as part of a meal.

Found at retailers and restaurant

Ventura Foods explained that the products were not sold directly to shoppers. They were supplied to retailers and restaurants as complimentary condiments. This means people may have received them without realizing the brand behind them.

News reports describe a long list of affected package sizes. They range from half-ounce servings to larger cups that include jelly. More than 17,000 cases of the 0.75-ounce packets are included. Thousands more involve different weights and combinations of peanut butter and jelly.

No injuries have been reported. Even so, the presence of plastic is a real concern, especially for children or people with health issues. The FDA and Ventura Foods urge businesses to check their supplies. Consumers who have these packets are told to throw them away.

The recall shows why careful inspection and quick action matter in keeping food safe for everyone.