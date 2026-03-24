Russia and Vietnam sign deal to build first nuclear power plant

Rising fuel prices and global tensions have made it harder to rely on traditional energy supplies.

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Energy security has become a growing concern for many countries. Governments are now looking for long-term solutions that can provide stable and affordable power.

Rising diesel prices

Vietnam is one of the countries taking action. It has signed a new agreement with Russia to build its first nuclear power plant, according to United24Media. The deal was announced by Russia’s state nuclear company, Rosatom.

The agreement was reached during a visit by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to Russia. Vietnam has been facing rising energy costs in recent months. Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East earlier this year, fuel prices in the country have increased sharply.

The price of gasoline has gone up by about 50 percent. Diesel prices have risen even more, by around 70 percent. This has created pressure on Vietnam’s economy, which depends heavily on manufacturing and exports.

The nuclear project will include two reactors with a total capacity of 2400 megawatts. They are planned for the Ninh Thuan site. The agreement creates a legal base for construction, but there is still no clear timeline for when work will begin.

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Discussed power plants back in 2010

This is not the first time the two countries have discussed the project. Russia and Vietnam first agreed on building a plant in 2010, but the plan was later paused.

The new deal is part of a broader partnership between the two countries. Russia’s gas company Novatek has also signed a preliminary agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Vietnam. The company said it is ready to begin deliveries as soon as possible.

In addition, both countries agreed to cooperate on oil and gas production. Details about these plans have not been made public.

Reports also suggest that Russia and Vietnam have used special financial arrangements in the past. These were designed to avoid international sanctions. Instead of using global banking systems, payments were linked to profits from joint energy projects.

This approach allowed the two countries to continue working together without direct financial transfers. It also helped Vietnam reduce the risk of facing sanctions.

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The new agreements show that Vietnam is trying to secure its energy future. At the same time, Russia is strengthening its economic ties in the region.