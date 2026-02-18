Russia joins forces with Iran and China in new naval drills

Russia has deployed naval vessels to take part in joint exercises with Iran in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, Iranian state media reported.

The drills come days after a new round of talks between the United States and Iran in Geneva, adding another layer of tension to an already sensitive region.

Joint Maneuvers

Iran’s ISNA news agency, citing Rear Admiral Hassan Maghsoudloo, said the exercises will begin on Thursday.

The operations will span the Sea of Oman and northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

The duration of the drills has not been disclosed.

“One of the main goals of these exercises is to ensure coordination of joint operations aimed at countering threats to maritime security. We also want to actively prevent maritime terrorism,” the spokesperson said.

Turkey’s Anadolu Agency reported that China is also expected to participate.

Strait Tensions

Earlier this week, elite units of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched separate exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where U.S. naval forces operate.

Tehran has described the maneuvers as a signal of readiness and a response to the American military presence in the region.

Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened to block the strait during periods of heightened tension with Washington, though shipping has never been fully halted.

The route is a key corridor for global oil and LNG supplies and has frequently been the site of incidents affecting energy markets.

Talks And Pressure

The naval activity coincides with renewed diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran following talks in Geneva.

Previous attempts at dialogue collapsed after an Israeli strike on Iran in June 2025 triggered a brief 12-day conflict that involved limited U.S. participation.

The United States continues to maintain a strong naval presence in the region. President Donald Trump has referred to American forces there as an “armada.”

Iran has also announced temporary, short-term navigation restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz during its own exercises, citing security concerns.

Sources: ISNA, Fars, WP.