Russia warns of “worst-case scenario” after strike on Iranian nuclear plant

Fighting near nuclear facilities has long raised fears of catastrophic consequences.

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During the war in Ukraine, repeated clashes around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant led to urgent warnings and calls for ceasefires to prevent disaster.

Now, similar concerns are emerging elsewhere, as tensions escalate around another critical nuclear site.

Strike near reactor

Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom says a “worst-case scenario” may be unfolding after a missile strike near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

According to Reuters cited by Digi24, the attack occurred on Tuesday evening close to an active reactor but caused no casualties.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed it had been informed about the incident.

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Emergency measures

Rosatom has begun reducing its personnel at the site as a precaution.

Company chief Aleksei Likhachev said evacuations are already underway, with groups of workers leaving toward the Iranian-Armenian border.

Further evacuations are expected in the coming days.

Bushehr is Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant and relies on Russian technology and fuel.

Hundreds of Russian specialists were stationed at the site earlier this month.

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Following a previous strike in mid-March, Rosatom had already planned to scale back its presence.

Rising concerns

Although no immediate casualties were reported, the proximity of the strike to a functioning reactor has raised serious concerns.

Nuclear facilities are highly sensitive, and any damage could have far-reaching consequences.

Officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the impact.

The situation remains unstable as tensions in the region continue.

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Rosatom has not provided further details on potential risks but signaled that the situation is being closely monitored.

Sources: Reuters, Agerpres, Digi24.