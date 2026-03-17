Russian philosopher praises Putin, says Russians will live “real human life” without internet

The internet has become central to everyday life, from communication and work to entertainment and news.

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In many countries, even short outages can disrupt daily routines and spark public frustration.

Russia has already experienced several such disruptions in recent years, with temporary restrictions and outages affecting access to online platforms and services.

These measures have often been linked to security concerns or efforts to control information.

Now, one prominent Kremlin-linked figure is proposing an even more radical step.

Unusual proposal

Alexander Dugin, a Russian philosopher often described as a Kremlin ideologue, has suggested that Russians should disconnect from the internet for extended periods.

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According to remarks reported by Digi24, Dugin proposed that people abandon the internet entirely during the summer months.

He argued that this would allow individuals to reconnect with what he described as “real human life.”

Life without internet

Dugin suggested that without online access, people would spend more time outdoors, meeting others and socialising in person.

“If the Internet were completely shut down, especially in the spring, people would start walking, meeting, communicating, visiting cafes and shops, making new acquaintances, living a real human life. And the reconnection could happen at the end of autumn.”

He also proposed returning to older forms of communication.

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In his view, people could interact “by whistling under windows and riding scooters,” rather than relying on digital platforms.

Seasonal internet use

The philosopher framed his idea around what he described as natural cycles.

“The Internet in Russia must adapt to the seasonal cycles of bears and butterflies. There is no summer, because there is life. In winter, in a den or curled up like a worm in a multi-story nursing home, one can also be on the Internet,” he wrote.

His comments suggest a vision in which digital activity is largely confined to colder months.

Call for greater control

Dugin has also recently argued for stronger state oversight of society.

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He said such control is unavoidable and preferable if exercised by domestic authorities rather than foreign actors.

“If they are not ours, then they will be foreigners. Yes, in such a world we live, we have no other world for you,” he wrote.

War and society

According to Dugin, state control should be applied carefully but ultimately serve national goals.

He linked this approach to Russia’s broader ambitions, stating that such measures should contribute to victory in war.

“We, Russians, have always suffered throughout history. This is our destiny. We are a great people, and if someone was treated unfairly, this only brings us humility and glory.”

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Sources: Digi24