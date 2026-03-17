“There’s constant surveillance,” Crimeans reveal life after 12 years under Putin’s rule

More than a decade after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, tensions on the peninsula remain deeply rooted.

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For many residents, especially minority groups, the political shift continues to shape everyday life in ways that extend far beyond geopolitics.

For Crimean Tatars in particular, the anniversary is not just symbolic but a reminder of ongoing pressure and uncertainty.

Life under pressure

March 16 marks 12 years since the disputed referendum that led to Russia declaring the annexation of Crimea.

Crimean Tatar journalist and activist Ernest Sulejmanov told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that many in the community feel they are once again being pushed out.

He described an environment of constant surveillance, where even small actions can lead to serious consequences.

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“In Crimea, people were imprisoned for liking a social media post about the Ukrainian army. There’s constant surveillance, and you can be detained or arrested for anything that doesn’t align with Russia’s worldview,” he said.

Growing control

According to Sulejmanov cited by O2, those who oppose Russian rule face increasing pressure to leave or remain silent.

He said the authorities are tightening control through security structures while limiting dissent across the peninsula.

The activist himself left Crimea after opposing the events of 2014, which he said forced him to relocate to Kyiv.

Changing demographics

Sulejmanov also pointed to significant demographic changes in Crimea since the annexation.

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He said that an increasing number of Russian citizens have moved to the peninsula, with new housing developments and settlements being built.

“The number of Russians in Crimea has increased by half. These are people with strongly pro-Kremlin views,” he said.

According to his account, these changes are reshaping the social and political landscape of the region.

Propaganda influence

The activist said Russian state messaging plays a strong role in shaping public opinion, particularly among older residents.

“Russian propaganda is very active there, and some people, especially the elderly, are influenced by it. Many Crimean residents, who supported Russian actions in 2014, thought they would return to the Soviet era, but that didn’t happen, and now they feel cheated,” he said.

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Hope for return

Despite the challenges, Sulejmanov said he believes Crimea could eventually return to Ukrainian control.

Now living in Poland, he has opened a restaurant in Warsaw aimed at preserving Crimean Tatar culture and raising awareness about the situation.

He said the location, near the Russian Embassy, was chosen deliberately to highlight the ongoing conflict.

Historical echoes

Sulejmanov compared the current situation to past events, including the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars under Soviet rule.

He said that while the methods are different today, the result can be similar.

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“Russians are also creating conditions that force those who disagree with their policies to leave Crimea or remain silent. Many people can’t stand it, so they leave,” he said.

Sources: Polish Press Agency (PAP), O2.