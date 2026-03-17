Top US general lost secret Ukraine maps after alcohol-fuelled night

Handling classified military information is typically subject to strict protocols, especially when it relates to ongoing military operations.

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Even small lapses can trigger investigations and raise concerns about oversight.

A new watchdog report has now revealed a series of incidents involving a senior US officer responsible for coordinating military support to Ukraine.

Classified maps misplaced

According to a report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General, retired Major General Antonio Aguto Jr. improperly handled classified materials during an official trip in 2024.

Aguto, who led the Germany-based Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), was found to have left classified maps on a train while traveling through Europe.

The report cited by Kyiv Independent states that the documents, marked as secret, were not handled according to protocol and were placed in the care of staff instead of a designated diplomatic courier.

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Documents recovered

The maps were later discovered missing during the return journey and had been left behind on a Ukrainian train.

They were eventually recovered by the US Embassy in Ukraine after the train returned a day later.

“The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine recovered the unattended classified documents from the train when it returned to Ukraine one day later. (Major General) Aguto took responsibility for this incident,” the report said.

Alcohol-related incident

The Inspector General also detailed a separate episode involving Aguto during a visit to Ukraine.

During a meeting with then Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador Bridget Brink, Aguto reportedly showed signs of impaired condition.

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Investigators concluded this was due to a concussion sustained after multiple falls following heavy alcohol consumption the night before.

Policy violations

The report found that Aguto violated Defense Department policies on alcohol use after consuming two bottles of liquor during what was described as a military-related dinner.

“A preponderance of the evidence established that MG Aguto suffered a moderate-to-severe concussion caused by head injuries from at least one, if not all three, falls,” the report stated.

Recommendations

Following the findings, the Inspector General recommended that the Secretary of the Army consider appropriate action regarding the misconduct.

The case involving the misplaced classified materials has also been referred to the US European Command’s Special Security Office.

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Aguto stepped down from his role in August 2024 and retired shortly afterward.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, US Department of Defense Inspector General