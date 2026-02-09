Russian prisoners lose 75% of their money

The country where prisoners have 75% of their money withheld for “maintenance”.

Under regulations that came into force at the end of 2025, Russian prison authorities can withhold up to 75% of all funds held in an inmate’s account, according to reporting by TVP World and The Insider.

The rule applies not only to wages earned through prison labour, but also to money transferred by family members for personal use, such as purchases from prison shops. Prisoners must be left with at least 25% of the funds credited to their accounts.

Previously, only inmates receiving a salary or pension inside prison were required to reimburse institutions for so-called maintenance costs.

How it works now

Since the new rules took effect, deductions have begun appearing across the system, The Insider reported. Prison administrations can now treat all incoming funds as subject to maintenance charges, regardless of their source.

This means money sent by relatives to help prisoners buy food or hygiene products can also be reduced substantially before the inmate gains access to it.

Human rights groups say the policy significantly limits prisoners’ ability to support themselves inside facilities where state provisions are often inadequate.

Claims of unequal treatment

Activists say the deductions are not being applied consistently. Sasha Graf, founder of the Women’s Term project, which supports convicted women, told The Insider that some inmates face the maximum withholding while others do not.

“There have been cases where a political prisoner had 75% of his transfers withheld, while other prisoners in the same prison did not experience such a withholding,” Graf said.

Such discrepancies, she added, raise concerns about selective enforcement.

Impact on political prisoners

The Insider also reported on the case of poet Artyom Kamardin, a well-known political prisoner. According to the outlet, Kamardin has had the maximum amount withheld from money sent by his wife for the past two months.

His wife said that to ensure he has the equivalent of €100 a month to spend in the prison shop, she would need to send around €400, due to the deductions.

Access to shop purchases is often crucial for maintaining a basic diet and health while incarcerated.

Sources: TVP World, The Insider, Digi24