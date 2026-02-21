Royal book claims King Charles called Meghan ‘Tungsten’

A forthcoming royal biography claims King Charles once had a private nickname for Meghan Markle during the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

Early impressions

In William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, written by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers, a former palace staff member describes Charles as being “very fond” of Meghan at the beginning.

The aide said the then-Prince of Wales found her “charming” and made a particular effort to get to know her.

Myers writes that Charles reportedly referred to Meghan as “Tungsten,” likening her to the metal known for being tough and resistant under pressure.

No early concerns

The former staff member quoted in the book said Charles did not see any immediate problems during Meghan’s introduction to the royal family.

“Meghan was engaging, polite and was clearly in love with his son, so there were certainly no apparent issues he felt the need to address,” the source told Myers.

The book suggests the nickname was intended as a reflection of perceived strength rather than criticism.

Current stance

Despite the well-documented tensions that followed Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties, one source told Closer magazine in December that Charles has not severed ties emotionally.

“Despite everything that’s happened, Charles has not turned his back on Meghan,” the source said.

“The more time goes by, the more empathy he seems to feel for her. He doesn’t expect trust to be magically restored, but he believes empathy and basic decency should still apply, he thinks Harry, and by extension Meghan, deserves this.”

Meghan has not returned to the UK since 2022, when she and Prince Harry attended events marking Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry is expected to travel to Britain for the one-year countdown event ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, potentially paving the way for Meghan’s first visit in several years.

Sources: Daily Mirror, Closer