Tehran releases official figures on deadly protest crackdown

Iranian authorities have released official figures on the human cost of months of unrest.

The announcement has highlighted sharp differences between state accounts and independent estimates.

The protests, which spread rapidly across the country, marked one of the deadliest periods of unrest in decades.

State figures released

Iranian state television said on Wednesday that 3,117 people were killed during the nationwide protest movement that began on December 28.

The figure was reported by AFP and Reuters and cited by Agerpres.

According to the broadcaster, 2,427 of those killed were classified as “martyrs,” meaning they were regarded as “innocent” victims.

The statement was attributed to the Iranian Foundation for Former Fighters and Martyrs.

The protests were met with a sweeping security crackdown as demonstrations escalated in both size and scope.

Higher estimates cited

Independent organizations dispute Tehran’s figures. Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO, said at least 3,428 demonstrators were killed.

The group added that the final death toll could exceed 20,000, citing ongoing difficulties in verifying deaths amid limited transparency and restrictions on reporting inside Iran.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused the authorities of downplaying casualties and concealing the scale of repression.

Conflicting official claims

Tehran’s announcement also contradicts statements made by Iranian officials themselves.

On Sunday, a regime official said at least 5,000 people had been killed in the unrest, including around 500 members of the security forces, according to Reuters.

That official described the figures as verified and blamed “terrorists and armed rioters” for killing “innocent Iranians.”

Iranian judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said during a press conference that some actions had been classified as “Mohareb.”

Harsh legal response

Mohareb is an Islamic legal term meaning waging war against God and is among the most severe crimes under Iranian law. It carries the death penalty.

Protests initially erupted over economic hardship before expanding into demands for an end to Iran’s religious rule.

Within weeks, the demonstrations had become the bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible intervention if protesters continue to be killed or executed.

In a social media post on Friday, he thanked Iran’s leaders for halting planned mass executions.

