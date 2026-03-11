Meta rolls out new scam protection tools across Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger

According to Engadget, Meta is introducing new tools designed to reduce scams across its social media platforms.

The company says the updates will help users identify suspicious activity and fraudulent accounts.

Online scams have increasingly targeted social media services, prompting platforms like Meta to expand detection tools and account verification systems.

The new measures include artificial intelligence systems and warning alerts that will appear when users interact with accounts or links that may be linked to scams.

AI tools for scams

Meta said it is launching artificial intelligence technology to detect impersonation attempts involving brands and celebrities.

The technology can also flag deceptive links that are commonly used in fraud campaigns, helping the company remove suspicious content more quickly.

According to Engadget, these tools are intended to improve how Meta detects scam activity across its platforms.

New safety alerts

The company is also introducing new warning messages across Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Facebook will alert users when a friend request appears suspicious. Messenger will issue warnings if an account may be fraudulent.

WhatsApp will also display alerts when someone attempts to link a device to an account, a tactic scammers sometimes use to gain access to messages.

Advertiser verification expanding

Meta said it is continuing to expand its advertiser verification system.

The company aims to have verified advertisers generate 90 percent of its advertising revenue by the end of the year. Currently, verified advertisers account for about 70 percent.

According to Engadget, Meta previously estimated that advertising connected to scams or banned products may have represented roughly 10 percent of its 2024 revenue.

Crackdown on scam networks

Alongside the new safety tools, Meta says it has been stepping up enforcement actions against organized scam networks.

Last month the company filed lawsuits against three groups based in Brazil and China that were allegedly behind scams using images and deepfakes of celebrities to promote questionable products and investment schemes.

According to Engadget, Meta said it removed 159 million scam advertisements during 2025 and also shut down 10.9 million Facebook and Instagram accounts linked to criminal scam centers.

Sources: Engadget