Tribute helmet costs Ukrainian Olympian race but wins him €200k support

A Ukrainian Winter Olympian disqualified just before competition has received a significant financial boost from one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen.

The move follows controversy over his helmet, which featured portraits of athletes killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Disqualification controversy

Vladyslav Heraskevych was ruled out of the men’s skeleton event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics shortly before his scheduled start.

According to reports by Ukrainian media outlets including TCH and PAP, the International Olympic Committee deemed his helmet design, which displayed images of fallen Ukrainian athletes, to be a political statement.

The decision drew criticism in Ukraine, where many viewed the tribute as an act of remembrance rather than protest.

Billionaire backing

Rinat Akhmetov, a prominent Ukrainian industrialist and billionaire, announced he would donate 10 million hryvnias to Heraskevych.

The sum is roughly equivalent to €200,000, comparable to a gold medal performance bonus.

The funds are intended to support both the athlete and his coaching team as he continues his career.

“I want him to have enough energy and resources to continue his sports career, as well as fight for truth, freedom and preserving the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Akhmetov said.

Presidential response

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also addressed the case publicly. In a statement cited by Ukrainian media, he criticised the IOC’s decision.

“Sport does not mean oblivion, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not support the aggressor. Unfortunately, the decision of the International Olympic Committee to disqualify Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladislav Heraskevych proves otherwise. This certainly has nothing to do with the principles of Olympism, which are based on justice and the promotion of peace,” he wrote.

He added: “His helmet, with portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes, is an expression of respect and remembrance. It’s a reminder to the entire world of what Russian aggression is and the price of fighting for independence. And there’s no violation of any rules in it.”

Zelenskyy also stated that 660 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

