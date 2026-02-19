Volkswagen expands electric vehicle production in Spain and Portugal

Volkswagen plans to increase its production of electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal as part of the group’s electrification strategy toward 2030.

Volkswagen plans to increase its production of electric vehicles in Spain and Portugal as part of the group’s electrification strategy toward 2030. The initiative aims to strengthen capacity on the Iberian Peninsula and consolidate production within a more integrated structure.

According to Speedme, the group is working to expand its production base so that additional brands can participate in the new facilities and platforms in the region.

New production cluster on the Iberian Peninsula

The plan involves establishing a unified EV production cluster in which several factories will take on different roles. Facilities in the Barcelona area, Navarra, and Palmela in Portugal are included in the structure.

The goal is to concentrate production of smaller electric vehicles in the region and create coordinated development around shared platforms and technologies.

Roles assigned between the factories

The Martorell plant near Barcelona has already been designated to produce B-segment EVs such as the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval on the MEB+ platform.

The Landaben facility in Navarra will focus on the B-SUV segment, while Palmela in Portugal is intended for A-segment EV production, covering even smaller models.

Potential new models

The EU’s decision to introduce a new M1E category for small electric vehicles has led Volkswagen to reconsider previously postponed models.

These include the Audi A1 e-tron and an electric version of the Skoda Fabia, which according to Speedme could become part of production in the region.

Timeline and further development

The plans remain at an early stage, and production of the new models is expected to begin no earlier than late 2029 or early 2030.

According to the report, the upcoming models will rely on infrastructure first developed for the initially planned EVs within the cluster.

Source: Speedme